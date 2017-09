According to experts at the personal finance website Debt.com, about 49% of Americans are concerned, anxious and even fearful about their current financial well-being. Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com, stopped by to discuss the importance of financial wellness and to give us tips. You can take the financial wellness quiz at Debt.com/DaytimeQuiz to find out how well you manage money and get tips on what you can do to improve.

Advertisement