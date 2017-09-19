Former Lightning forward Brian Boyle diagnosed with cancer, expects to keep playing

Brian Boyle, Erik Haula
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle (11) gets into position for a face-off against Minnesota Wild left wing Erik Haula (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. Boyle, 32, who signed a $5.5 million, two-year deal with the New Jersey Devils in July, has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone-marrow cancer that the team’s doctor says can be treated with medication, the Devils announced Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone-marrow cancer that the team’s doctor says can be treated with medication.

Boyle has been away from the team during training camp while getting diagnosed. On a conference call Tuesday, Boyle says he hopes to start playing hockey again soon.

General manager Ray Shero says it was found in bloodwork during the Devils’ team physicals at the start of camp. CML is the same disease that former NHL forward Jason Blake played through after being diagnosed in 2007.

Boyle says based on what team doctor Michael Farber and others have told him, he expects to live his life under normal conditions. The 32-year-old signed a $5.5 million, two-year deal with New Jersey in July.

Boyle played with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2014 before being traded to the Maple Leafs in February.

