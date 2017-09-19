Feeding Tampa Bay feeds the masses after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — It has been a little more than a week since Hurricane Irma paid a visit to the Tampa Bay area and knocked out power, ruined property and flooded streets in its wake.

News Channel 8’s partners and neighbors over at Feeding Tampa Bay lost power but that did not stop them from preparing more than 250,000 emergency meals since the storm.

We spent part of the morning over at their East Tampa headquarters where Jayci Peters, the director of marketing and communications, showed us around the warehouse and talked about what people can do to help.

“You can volunteer with us here at Feeding Tampa Bay. You can also donate food, some things like snack bars, pop-top cans, vegetables, fruits and you can also do water because beverages are really important,” she said. “One of the most important things you can do is donate money. So for every dollar donated to Feeding Tampa Bay, we can turn that into ten meals so that really goes a long way with our Irma relief efforts.”

If you would like to help Feeding Tampa Bay take care of our other neighbors in need, you can drop off donations or sign up to volunteer at their headquarters located at 4702 Transport Drive, Building 6 in Tampa. Or you can go to their website to find a collection site near you.

