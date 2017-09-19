Emotions run high as Tampa Bay area responders return from helping Irma victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officers and dispatchers from the Tampa Police Department, the University of South Florida and Tampa International Airport responded to Collier County after the area was devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Today, those first responders returned home. As police cars filed back into town, emotions ran high.

“It was unbelievable and I am so proud of that. That you guys, to actually know we are going to have long days, but you guys were like ‘Man, I will work even longer, I will work even longer. There are people who needed our help’,” said T.P.D. Captain Carlos Rodriguez.

In Collier County, officers did whatever was needed. From delivering food and water, responding to service calls or just being a listening ear, Tampa Bay are law enforcement stepped up to the plate.

“As the mission changed, you changed with the mission. You’re a credit. You’re a credit to your community, your family and this agency and it’s something we’ll never forget,” said Rodriguez.

They’ll never forget hardships, teamwork, and a bond that’ll last forever.

“How about a Tampa on three? 1, 2, 3, Tampa!! There you go!!”

And though officers are exhausted, some still had smiles and a pretty good sense of humor. “I’m your motor man that’s what I am, Keith and I will escort this convoy whenever we can, whether it’s 50 cars or 92 it doesn’t matter to us because we are looking out for you!”

The commander of operations said he could not be more proud of these officers. He said this is what Tampa is all about and this trip down to Collier County proved that Tampa is strong.

