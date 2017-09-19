Debris pile becoming a dump site for mattresses and chairs, residents say it’s an eyesore

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pile of storm debris is turning into an eyesore for residents in one Seminole neighborhood.

For the last several days, John Dodsworth has been cleaning storm debris at the Woodbridge Condominiums on 102nd Avenue.

The pile has continued to grow from others dumping as well.

“They’re just bringing their stuff in from all over. I don’t know where it’s coming from,” said Dodsworth.

It’s the mattresses and chairs that are turning the pile into an eyesore.

“I think it showed up yesterday afternoon sometime,” said Dodsworth.

These items are not qualified for storm debris pick up.

“It was probably sitting in someone’s garage for the last six months and they’re taking advantage. It’s a shame, but it’s gonna happen,” said resident Art Tripky.

Pinellas County has four debris sites, but are using two at the moment. Crews are also working with other municipalities to store debris.

Pickup began on Monday.

“At this point, we’re collecting vegetative, which is fallen trees and branches and C and D, which is construction and demolition,” said Sean Harrington, with Pinellas Co. Public Works.

Officials know some will try to illegally dump what they can.

“We kind of know these things are gonna happen,” said Harrington. “It’s not eligible debris as far as we’re concerned but at a later date, we’re gonna have to deal with it as these things come up.”

Dodsworth wants people to leave the other stuff at home.

“Put it on their front lawn,” he said. “That’s where they’ll pick it up at. As long as it’s out by the street, doesn’t matter where it’s at.”

Crews are picking up debris by zones.

Officials ask that residents separate debris and not put leaves and branches in trash bags.

Officials also said people can take their trash or non-eligible debris to the solid waste plant in St. Petersburg. There is a dumping fee.

