Dangerous Cat 5 Hurricane Maria takes aim at Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Maria regained dangerous Category 5 storm strength on Tuesday morning after a brief drop in intensity. The extremely dangerous hurricane is headed for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

“Maria regained Category 5 hurricane status at 5:10 a.m. today. It has maximum sustained winds at 160 mph, and it’s still on a path toward Puerto Rico. On this current track, Puerto Rico will feel substantially worse conditions than it did with Irma,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Maria was about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe and about 205 miles southeast of St. Croix.

Hurricane Maria pounded the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, charging into the eastern Caribbean on a course that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Fierce winds and rain lashed mountainous Dominica for hours as Maria tore roofs from homes as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm.

Here’s a summary of watches and warnings in effect for Hurricane Maria

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

  • Guadeloupe
  • Dominica
  • St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Saba and St. Eustatius
  • St. Maarten
  • Anguilla
  • St. Lucia
  • Martinique

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

  • Saba and St. Eustatius
  • St. Maarten
  • St. Martin and St. Barthelemy
  • Anguilla
  • Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  • West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti border

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s