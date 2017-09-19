Dangerous Cat 5 Hurricane Maria takes aim at Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Maria regained dangerous Category 5 storm strength on Tuesday morning after a brief drop in intensity. The extremely dangerous hurricane is headed for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
“Maria regained Category 5 hurricane status at 5:10 a.m. today. It has maximum sustained winds at 160 mph, and it’s still on a path toward Puerto Rico. On this current track, Puerto Rico will feel substantially worse conditions than it did with Irma,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.
As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Maria was about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe and about 205 miles southeast of St. Croix.
Hurricane Maria pounded the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, charging into the eastern Caribbean on a course that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.
Fierce winds and rain lashed mountainous Dominica for hours as Maria tore roofs from homes as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm.
Here’s a summary of watches and warnings in effect for Hurricane Maria
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Guadeloupe
- Dominica
- St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat
- U.S. Virgin Islands
- British Virgin Islands
- Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- St. Maarten
- Anguilla
- St. Lucia
- Martinique
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- Saba and St. Eustatius
- St. Maarten
- St. Martin and St. Barthelemy
- Anguilla
- Isla Saona to Puerto Plata
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti border
