Dangerous Cat 5 Hurricane Maria takes aim at Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Maria regained dangerous Category 5 storm strength on Tuesday morning after a brief drop in intensity. The extremely dangerous hurricane is headed for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

“Maria regained Category 5 hurricane status at 5:10 a.m. today. It has maximum sustained winds at 160 mph, and it’s still on a path toward Puerto Rico. On this current track, Puerto Rico will feel substantially worse conditions than it did with Irma,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Maria was about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe and about 205 miles southeast of St. Croix.

Hurricane Maria pounded the small island of Dominica with catastrophic winds overnight, charging into the eastern Caribbean on a course that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Fierce winds and rain lashed mountainous Dominica for hours as Maria tore roofs from homes as an extremely dangerous Category 5 storm.

Here’s a summary of watches and warnings in effect for Hurricane Maria

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Guadeloupe

Dominica

St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Antigua and Barbuda

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

St. Lucia

Martinique

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Anguilla

Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti border

