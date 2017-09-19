Crews continue to restore power across Tampa Bay area

(WFLA) – Counties in the Tampa Bay area are still experiencing power outages over a week after Hurricane Irma.
According to the Duke Energy outage site, the following counties will be “mostly restored” by 11 p.m. Tuesday:
- Hardee
- Highlands
- Polk
- Volusia
- Northern Orange and Lake County borders
Duke Energy said electrical systems in many of those areas suffered “significant damage and will require reconstruction.”
Lakeland Electric is reporting that 1,973 people remain without power as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The company said that number will continue to drop as over 420 power personnel continue restoration efforts.
Lakeland Electric crews are working to have all customers re-energized by the end of shift Wednesday.
