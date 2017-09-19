Car Seat Safety

Did you know studies have shown that only one out of four car seats are installed correctly and that vehicle crashes are still one of the leading causes of death for children? So to keep little ones safe and boost our knowledge for when they’re buckled in their seats, Lifestyle Expert and Mom, Stefaney Rants discusses tips from Buckle Up For Life. For more information visit buckleupforlife.org
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.