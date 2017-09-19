Animal rights activists pull off chicken heist

(KUSA) – At Long Shadow Farm in Berthoud, Colorado a cacophony of animal sounds from chickens to cows greet you.

On Sunday, the Ramey family listened to an unfamiliar sound.

“20 or 30 people showed up and they started singing,” farmer Larry Ramey recalls.

But Ramey and Aidan Cook heard two very different things.

“I asked them to release those animals to a sanctuary,” said Cook, a member of the animal rights group, Denver Baby Animal Save. “They were quite amused by this question and then they simply walked away so I took one animal and walked off the farm.”

Click here to read more.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES