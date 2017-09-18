Zephyrhills police identify man shot by officer during domestic disturbance call

By Published:

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Preliminary investigation indicates it was appropriate and necessary for a Zephyrhills police officer to shoot a suspect over the weekend, police say.

On Monday, the Zephyrhills Police Department released new information on the shooting that happened Saturday morning. Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Beltram Drive when the incident happened.

Responding officers say they arrived and saw active physical violence between the victim and the suspect, 24-year-old Stephen Barton.

Police say Officer Ray Revell, one of the officers at the scene, discharged his firearm and stopped the threat of further violence. No officers were injured.

Police performed first aid on Barton until Zephyrhills Fire Rescue arrived. He was then flown to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition. Barton is facing several charges, which will include attempted homicide and armed kidnapping.

According to police, preliminary indications suggest the use of force was appropriate and necessary to prevent death or bodily injury to another.

Officer Revel has been placed on paid leave while the investigation continues, which is standard protocol.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s