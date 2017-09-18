Zephyrhills police identify man shot by officer during domestic disturbance call

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Preliminary investigation indicates it was appropriate and necessary for a Zephyrhills police officer to shoot a suspect over the weekend, police say.

On Monday, the Zephyrhills Police Department released new information on the shooting that happened Saturday morning. Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call on Beltram Drive when the incident happened.

Responding officers say they arrived and saw active physical violence between the victim and the suspect, 24-year-old Stephen Barton.

Police say Officer Ray Revell, one of the officers at the scene, discharged his firearm and stopped the threat of further violence. No officers were injured.

Police performed first aid on Barton until Zephyrhills Fire Rescue arrived. He was then flown to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition. Barton is facing several charges, which will include attempted homicide and armed kidnapping.

According to police, preliminary indications suggest the use of force was appropriate and necessary to prevent death or bodily injury to another.

Officer Revel has been placed on paid leave while the investigation continues, which is standard protocol.