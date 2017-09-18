Withlacoochee River continues to rise in Hernando

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A very real flood threat still exists for some of our neighbors here in the Tampa Bay area.

A full week after we experienced the brunt of Hurricane Irma, people who live near the Withlacoochee River in Hernando County are still dealing with high water.

They are going to see a few more days of flooding, because the water is expected to rise until Wednesday.

People who live along the river continue to flee, desperately trying to get their RV’s, pets and whatever they can.

On Sunday, the river reached the major flood stage.

As of Monday morning, the river is at 16.79 feet and is expected to crest on Wednesday at 17.5 feet.

Experts don’t expect the water to recede anytime before Friday.

Streets are flooded, homes, even those on stilts, are surrounded by water.

For some it’s not just the flood itself that has them worried, but also what’s in the water.

“It’s scary, it’s frightening. You don’t know if your house is going to stand. You don’t know if you’re going to be in the river with the gators and the snakes. It is frightening.”

Many have lived here for decades and say they’ve never seen flooding this bad.

“I’ve lived on the river for a long time and this is the highest it’s ever been in probably 30 years. I hope it goes down real soon. I’m not concerned about myself but there are a lot of other people who are really going to be in trouble who don’t even know they’re going to be in trouble. Cause once the river starts rising so high, it’s too late. ”

There’s 4,000 people who live along this river and we’re told more than 1,900 homes could flood.

