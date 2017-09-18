Why Hurricane Maria will turn north quicker than Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A very strong, and underestimated, area of Atlantic high pressure kept Hurricane Irma moving west into Florida.

“Weakness in that high eventually allowed Jose to make a quicker turn to the north off of the East coast,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver compared the newly developed Hurricane Maria to Hurricane Irma.

Maria is now a very dangerous, major hurricane heading towards Puerto Rico.

“The latest forecast model projections show Maria taking the offshore avenue well to the east of Florida similar to Jose. While the outlook is optimistic for us at this time, we’ll be monitoring the storm very closely for the next several days for any changes,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver said.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8 for updates on this storm.