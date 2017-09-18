Wayback Burgers offering $3,300 prize in 9-patty-cheeseburger eating contest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Wayback Burgers has a contest to see who can eat the restaurant’s signature “Triple-Triple” burger the fastest.

The winner of the national contest gets $3,330. At the Lithia Wayback Burgers location, the person who eats the Triple-Triple burger in the least amount of time gets a t-shirt and free burgers for a year.

In case you were wondering, the Triple-Triple has nine fresh hamburger patties, nine slices of cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

Over in Lithia Robert Beck is one of the stores fastest “Chompions”! Last year he says he devoured the Triple-Triple in less than a minute and a half. This year, he says his strategy is to grind the hamburger patties up in his hand and shove it in his mouth.

Wayback Managing partner Chris Scigliano says they sell the Triple-Triple for $18.99 and sell about 10 each week. He says he would love to have a local person break 3-time defending national champion Molly Schuler’s record of eating the burger in under 40 seconds.

“It took Molly just under 39 seconds to finish the the Triple-Triple completely. Burger, buns & toppings, and I would love the winner to be from my store. It’s kind of like selling that winning lotto ticket. You get to see a local customer that supports you win it all,” Scigliano said.

The contest runs during regular business hours today at Wayback Burgers across the country.

For complete rules and find out who wins visit the Wayback Burgers website.

