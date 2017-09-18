US immigrants sue over Trump’s end of deportation protection

By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington to Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Facing an escalating nuclear threat from North Korea and the mass flight of minority Muslims from Myanmar, world leaders gather at the United Nations starting Monday, Sept. 18 to tackle these and other tough challenges _ from the spread of terrorism to a warming planet. The spotlight will be on Trump and France’s new leader, Emmanuel Macron, who will both be making their first appearance at the General Assembly. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Six immigrants brought to the United States as children who became teachers, graduate students and a lawyer are suing the Trump administration over its decision to end a program shielding them from deportation.

The lawsuit filed Monday in San Francisco says the move violated the constitutional rights of immigrants who lack legal status and provided information about themselves to the U.S. government to participate in the program.

Their lawyers say it is the first time these immigrants have brought a lawsuit since President Donald Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Department of Justice spokesman Devin O’Malley blamed the Obama administration for starting the program and says the agency will defend Trump’s decision.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s