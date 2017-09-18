US Army Corps of Engineers providing free tarp for damaged roofs in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — So many people throughout the Tampa Bay area are left with damaged roofs from Hurricane Irma. That can lead to a whole host of problems, so the US Army Corps of Engineers is trying to help through Operation Blue Roof.

It provides free tarp for affected homeowners, but some are not happy with the program

Hurricane Irma may be long gone, but the effects can remain for quite a while. It’s important to seal a damaged roof quickly, not only for your belongings but for your health.

“Mold, mildew, mold’s real bad for your health and all that, and if it gets in your house it could cause health issues,” said handyman Ty Laperriere.

So the US Army Corps of Engineers is here to lend a hand through Operation Blue Roof. At designated centers throughout the state, affected homeowners can sign up.

An assessor will be sent to look at the damage, and then a contractor will install reinforced plastic sheeting on top of the damaged home.

Many are thankful for the free service.

“There’s a long line of people calling in. Long line of people calling into the call center for the insurance companies, things like that, so it’s important to get on it right away,” said Stu Erskine.

But others are frustrated about the length of time it will take to get a tarp.

“Way too much hassle,” said homeowner Csaba Bokros.

Bokros didn’t bother to sign up today. His roof is leaking and he can’t wait much longer.

“It’s wasting time and money, money which could be spent for all this, we probably would get 200 tarps,” said Bokros.

The program is funded by FEMA, and officials will work as quickly as they can but they’re urging people to be patient.

Vacation rental properties are not eligible. The program is only for primary residences or permanently occupied rental properties with less than 50 percent structural damage. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate or asbestos tile do not qualify.

Residents participating in the program should:

Remove all storm debris.

Grant permission for the Corps of Engineers and its agents to go onto individual properties to install the temporary roof.

Look out for solicitations. Blue Roof representatives never solicit participation, nor will they ask for Social Security or bank account numbers.

Representatives may call to clarify information or location, but they will not ask for sensitive information.

Be sure to keep your pets inside so workers can safely access the roof.

If in doubt that a worker is an official government representative, residents should contact local law enforcement or the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721.

For more information about Operation Blue Roof and eligibility requirements, call 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258), or visit this website.