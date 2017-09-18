Unlicensed Pinellas contractor advertising for storm repair on Craigslist

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas consumer watchdogs who are on the hunt for shady contractors eager to cash in after Hurricane Irma might want to start with Billy Brower.

He’s a convicted felon on probation for grand theft who’s been advertising for home repair, storm repair, kitchen, bath, floors and even painting on Craigslist.

The trouble is, Brower doesn’t have any licenses or insurance that smart consumers should expect when hiring anyone for home repairs.

“You need to make sure you’re doing your homework,” said Doug Templeton, Operations Manager for Pinellas County Justice and Consumer Services. “If the individual doesn’t have the proper license no, I wouldn’t be inclined to hire anybody who doesn’t have the appropriate credentials, appropriate license or workers comp insurance.”

Brower tells 8 on Your Side he doesn’t need any licenses or insurance for the kind of “minor” repairs he’s offering to perform after Hurricane Irma.

”I don’t know what you call storm repairs,” Brower said.

Rachelle Roach insists that Brower conned her out of a lot of money when she hired him in his former profession as a private investigator. Roach insists consumers should be wary of his ways.

“Bottom line, beware of Billy absolutely, and anybody in his family who’s connect to him,” Roach said.

Templeton tells us his investigators are looking for unlicensed or shady contractors, but so far, few have emerged in the wake of Irma. He hopes it stays that way.

“You need to vet them and make sure they have the proper license, proper insurance coverage,” Templeton said.

Hours after 8 on Your Side contacted Brower, he removed his storm repair ad from Craigslist.

“If you think the ads are misleading, I will word them different. I don’t want to get into any trouble, my friend,” Brower said.

