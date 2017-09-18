Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba ‘under review’

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, a U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba. U.S. investigators are chasing many theories about what’s harming American diplomats in Cuba, including a sonic attack, electromagnetic weapon or flawed spying device. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is considering closing down the U.S. Embassy in Havana following unexplained incidents that have affected the health of American diplomats.

Tillerson’s comments are the strongest indication to date that the United States might mount a major diplomatic response, potentially jeopardizing the historic restart of relations between the U.S. and Cuba.

The former foes reopened embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015 after a half-century of estrangement.

Tillerson says, “It’s a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered.”

Some of the 21 medically confirmed U.S. individuals affected – diplomats and their families – have permanent hearing loss or concussions, while others suffered nausea, headaches and ear-ringing. Some are struggling with concentration or common word recall.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s