Tolls remain suspended as Floridians focus on Irma recovery

(WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott announced on Monday that tolls on Florida roads remain suspended as the state focuses on recovering from Hurricane Irma.
Scott did not say when tolls would resume.
Tolls were initially suspended Sept. 5 in preparation for the storm, after the governor declared a state of emergency for all 67 Florida counties.
