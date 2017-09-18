The Florida Aquarium, volunteers collect 84.6 pounds of trash for International Coastal Cleanup day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – To celebrate International Coastal Cleanup day on Monday, The Florida Aquarium hosted a cleanup at Ballast Point Park.

In just three hours, three Aquarium team members and 14 volunteers collected 84.6 pounds of trash along a quarter of a mile of coastline and along Ballast Point Park.

The group collected 23.4 pounds of recycling, 41.2 pounds of trash and 20 pounds of wood.

Jen and Tim Weiley and their 10-year-old son Spur thought the cleanup would be a good family activity.

“Every month we try to do a volunteer project as a family and we saw this cleanup this month. I did a cleanup with the Aquarium last year and enjoyed it and I thought this year we could do it as a family,” said Jen.

“Tackling these problems in the oceans begins right here in our community on land,” said Chelsea Gomez, the Florida Aquarium’s Volunteer Services Manager.

“With cleanups like this, we all really can work together to ensure a healthier ocean for all us to enjoy for generations to come.”

