Tampa police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that left a man dead over the weekend in Tampa.

Early Sunday morning, 23-year-old O’Shay Lindsey Vondel Lewis and 24-year-old David Williams Jr. were driving on Armenia Avenue near Alva Street in a 2006 Nissan Altima. Just after 3 a.m., police say a suspect or suspects drove up alongside the Altima and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side.

Lewis, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was in the back seat and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are now trying to identify the suspect or suspects in the case, and figure out what led up to the deadly shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-8477.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s