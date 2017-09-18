Tampa police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help to solve a shooting that left a man dead over the weekend in Tampa.

Early Sunday morning, 23-year-old O’Shay Lindsey Vondel Lewis and 24-year-old David Williams Jr. were driving on Armenia Avenue near Alva Street in a 2006 Nissan Altima. Just after 3 a.m., police say a suspect or suspects drove up alongside the Altima and fired multiple shots into the driver’s side.

Lewis, who was driving, was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was in the back seat and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are now trying to identify the suspect or suspects in the case, and figure out what led up to the deadly shooting.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-8477.

