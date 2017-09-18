St. Petersburg police searching for woman who violently attacked 69-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are searching for a woman who violently attacked a 69-year-old woman and stole her purse on Sept. 9.

Police said the woman approached the victim in a Lowe’s parking lot and asked if the victim would buy her gas in exchange for help loading the victim’s car with hurricane supplies.

The woman and another suspect followed the victim home to the 4100 block of 10th Avenue North.

The woman hit the victim repeatedly and stole her purse.

The suspects’ car was caught on camera leaving the area. Surveillance video also caught the suspect inside the Marathon gas station on 34th Street North, minutes after the attack.

If you know the suspect or have any information about the incident, call 727-893-7780.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-