St. Pete man arrested for abusing baby, causing serious injuries

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 32-year-old is facing charges after police say he abused a baby boy who is just five and a half months old.

The baby suffered severe head injuries and other serious internal injuries that are consistent with physical abuse, according to investigators. He is now being treated for those injuries.

Police arrested 32-year-old Michael Hylton in the case. Officers say he was the only one caring for the baby when he was injured, and couldn’t provide an explanation for the injuries.

Hylton is charged with child abuse – aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

