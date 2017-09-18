Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to hire 50 for fine dining restaurant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you have friends who work in the restaurant industry, you might want to let them know about a new restaurant that will be hiring 50 people.
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will open a new fine dining restaurant at the end of the year.
The restaurant will be hiring 50 people. Available positions include servers, bartenders, bussers, food runners, cooks, hosts and hostesses.
Applicants must be 18-years old, have exceptional guest service and communication skills, and have at least one year of guest service experience.
Applicants are encouraged to apply at http://www.gotoworkhappy.com
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida and is located off Interstate-4 at North Orient Road and Hillsborough Avenue.
