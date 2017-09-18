Sarasota PD seeks help finding missing teen last seen on Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota Police Department is asking for help finding a teenage boy who was last seen two weeks ago.

Investigators say Jabez Spann, age 16, was last seen on Labor Day in the area of 1500 23rd Street. He was last seen during the evening hours at this location.

Jabez Spann is 5’ 9” tall and weighs about 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Jabez or have information about where he could be, call Detective Megan Buck at the Sarasota Police Department (941) 809-0255.

