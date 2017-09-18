REAL OR FAKE? Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups to be discontinued

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Social media is freaking out after a rumor spread that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were going to be discontinued.

An article posted on September 14 from breakingnews365.net, has chocolate lovers in a panic.

The site claims Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups announced on September 8 the fan favorite candy would be removed from shelves in October 2017.

The post went viral, picking up over 70,000 reactions and had social media questioning whether this sad news was real or fake.

Well, we are here to tell you that this rumor is completely FALSE.

Communication Manager Anna Lingeris told news sources, “Suffice to say, the story is not true. So, you may get urgent phone calls, text messages, tweets and more from panicked friends and family members looking for ‘straight from the source’ answers. Rest assured, the only people removing Reese’s products from shelves are consumers, who are taking them home to eat.”

The company said Reese’s is not only Hershey’s #1 selling chocolate bar, but it is also the category leader.

Under the about section on breakingnews365.net, the site is described as, “An entertainment website, news are created by users. These are humorous news, fantasy, fictional, that should not be seriously taken or as a source of information.”

So, thankfully Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are here to stay.

