New fashion trend ‘double jeans’ cost an outrageous $695

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Natasha Zinko ShopBop.com

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Say what?! The latest fashion trend to hit the market will cost you a pretty penny.

These “double jeans” were created by the high-end London Fashion House brand Natasha Zinko.

But, the internet is not only freaking out over the impractical design — but also the outrageous price tag.

As you can see, the pants have an extra waistband attached to what is essentially just an average pair of jeans. And they can be all yours for a not-so-average price. A whopping $695 to be exact.

What’s even more, these jeans have just sold out on ShopBop.com. Yes, TONS of people have actually bought into this trendy new look.

Ah, so much for a great season of fall fashion.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s