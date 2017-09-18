Missing West Palm Beach pooch found over a year later in New York

NEW YORK (WCBS/WFLA) – A lost pooch was reunited with her family this week after disappearing a year and a half ago from West Palm Beach.
“Relay” is a four-year-old Shephard-Russel mix.
Staff at the Bobbi And the Strays Pet Shelter said she has lots of energy, which is what led Relay to escape from the backyard of Rick Moneck’s West Palm home.
Despite never giving up on seeing Relay again, Rick’s son at first didn’t believe when the shelter in Freeport, New York called to say Relay had been found on a Long Island Street.
“He couldn’t believe it. He said ‘dad, there’s somebody who thinks they found Relay,’” said Moneck.
Shelter staff checked Relay’s embedded microchip and the national registry, quickly identifying Moneck as Relay’s owner.
“She’s had some journey and if she could talk, I’m sure she’d have some great stories to tell,” said Susanne Marin.
