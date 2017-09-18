Man burglarizes property of employer, a Hurricane Irma evacuee

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A burglar accused of stealing from Hurricane Irma evacuees is behind bars.

Pinellas County deputies arrested David Harrington on Saturday, after investigators found stolen items at a pawn shop under Harrington’s name.

The Spangler’s returned to their home on 61st Ave. N. Friday in St. Petersburg and found their tools used for their roofing business were gone.

The items were in their shed.

“We boarded up thinking our place was safe, we come home and our lock’s jimmied,” said Lisa Spangler.

They evacuated to Georgia to escape the storm.

Harrington was recently hired by the Spanglers.

“There’s no words,” said Lisa Spangler. “For him to come in and break into our shed and steal some tools and break into the back part and steal ladders and other things that we use for our business, it’s just outrageous.”

“We got home around 7 o’clock and I immediately walked up to my property and noticed that my door was opened,” Mike Spangler said.

They called the sheriff’s office and learned the items had been taken to the pawn shop.

“They said ‘what was his name.’ We gave them the name. He typed it into the computer and boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, comes up all the pawn tickets for my stuff,” said Mike Spangler.

The tools are worth $400. Harrington received $45 for the stolen items.

Harrington was out of jail on probation. Deputies were able to track him down, thanks to the ankle monitor.

Mike Spangler said there’s some just knowing he was caught.

“It felt so good to have a little revenge on him for taking my things,” he said.

Harrington was arrested in July on grand theft charges.

He has a criminal record in Pinellas County, dating back to 2011.

Detectives are working to see if any other homes in the area were burglarized during the storm.

No other victims have come forward at this time.

