Man arrested for shooting, killing neighbor in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is facing a murder charge following a fatal shooting at the Yacht Club subdivision in Tampa this weekend.

Police were called to Bowen Daniel Drive late Saturday night for a report of shots fired, and found 57-year-old Matthew Downey dead with gunshot wounds.

Downey’s neighbor, 57-year-old Brian Baker, was later identified by police as the shooter. Officers say he remained at the scene Saturday night and was taken into custody.

Baker and Downey knew each other, but police don’t know at this point what led up to the shooting.

Baker is charged with second-degree murder.

