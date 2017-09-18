Losses for Irma already up to nearly $2 billion in Florida

In this Sept. 10, 2017, photo, waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes by in Miami. Rising sea levels and fierce storms have failed to stop relentless population growth along U.S. coasts in recent years, a new Associated Press analysis shows. The latest punishing hurricanes scored bull’s-eyes on two of the country’s fastest growing regions: coastal Texas around Houston and resort areas of southwest Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Irma is already being blamed for nearly $2 billion in insured losses in Florida and the amount is expected to keep rising.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation on Monday released preliminary claims data that shows that more than 335,000 claims have already filed since the storm ripped across the state.

State regulators say those claims are worth more than $1.95 billion.

Irma tore through the Florida Keys, before moving across southwest Florida and up the state. So far regulators say that more than 243,000 homeowners have filed claims associated with the deadly storm.

Hurricane Irma is the first major hurricane to strike Florida since Hurricane Wilma ripped through the state 12 years ago.

