Lakeland trapper cooks homemade meal of fried gator for Louisiana power crew

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – One group responds to electrical emergencies. The other responds to gator emergencies. But, for one evening, the two became one as they sat down to a true Florida feast.
All of it is thanks to a local, licensed gator trapper wanting to show her gratitude.
Julie Harter decided to host a country-style dinner in Lakeland. After all, it’s been quite a while since workers like Ricky Trahan sat down to a home cooked meal.
This crew from Alexandria, Louisiana chowed down on grilled sausage, potato salad, biscuits and all the fried Florida gator they could eat.
“It’s real hospitality, that’s what it means to us,” said Trahan.
Harter, came up with the idea while watching them restore her power.
“We’re just thankful that they’ve come down here, helping our families and community pull it back together and get back to business,” she said.
Along with friends and fellow trappers, they served almost 100 hungry workers.
Certainly not an easy task, especially when these Louisiana boys can be pretty picky when it comes to gator tail.
“Yeah, little bit more pepper, you know, don’t forget the pepper, we like the pepper,” joked Trahan.
Rounding out this memorable meal was homemade blueberry cobbler.
All of it was much appreciated as these workers go to bed with a full stomach and ready to get back to restoring power when the sun rises over Polk County.
