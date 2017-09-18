Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour

By Published:
Lady Gaga
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour's European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems. The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

LONDON (AP) – Lady Gaga has postponed her world tour’s European leg until next year because of ongoing health problems.

The six-week part of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on Sept. 21.

Tour promoter Live Nation says that “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform.

She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement.”

Last week, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter pulled out of a performance in Brazil after being hospitalized with “severe physical pain.”

Earlier this month, Lady Gaga postponed a Montreal concert.

Lady Gaga said Monday on Instagram that’s she been honest about her “physical and mental health struggles” and has been “searching for years to get to the bottom of them.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s