‘Koetter’s Korner’ highlights a big day for Bucs’ defense

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter had a tough time hiding his smile when discussing the Bucs defense during his “Koetter’s Korner” exclusive interview with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.

“You’re not going to have many games where you hold teams to 20 yards rushing,” Koetter said. “We had three turnovers on defense, scored on defense.”

Sunday’s 29-7 victory by the Bucs was led by the defense that only surrendered a touchdown in the game’s waning moments, after two consecutive Bears possessions ended inside the Bucs 20-yard line.

The turnovers began with an interception by linebacker, Kwon Alexander. In the second quarter, defensive end Noah Spence sacked Bears’ quarterback Mike Glennon, causing a fumble.

Linebacker Lavonte David waited for the ball to drop into his arms for the recovery. The next possession by the Bucs resulted in a Jacquizz Rodgers touchdown run.

Ahead 17-0, the Bucs were not finished as cornerback Robert McClain intercepted Glennon, returning the ball 47 yards for another Bucs touchdown.

Rodgers, starting the first three games in place of suspended running back Doug Martin, finished the day with 67 yards rushing, 47 more than the entire Bears offense.

“We got to 117 yards total,” Koetter said. “Our goal, as a team, is to get to 125 rushing each game.”

“Koetter’s Korner” takes place each Monday during the Bucs regular season and airs during News Channel 8 at 6:00 pm.

Follow Dan Lucas on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s