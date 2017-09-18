Knowing Your Skin Type

It’s always important to learn the right and wrong way of doing things. And sometimes our daily routines like washing our faces can use a little updating. So today, Lifestyle Expert, Stefaney Rants shares her secrets for keeping a fresh and healthy regiment. For more information, visit cerave.com
