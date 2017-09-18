School meals FREE through Oct. 20 in Hurricane Irma impacted counties

By Published: Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam announced today the U.S. Department of Agriculture accepted a request to allow all students in 48 counties subject to a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration access to free school meals through the National School Lunch Program.

These changes, in effect Sept. 18 – Oct. 20, will potentially impact over 3,000 schools and 2.5 million children.

The department is requesting additional flexibilities as counties are being declared major disaster areas and as requests are submitted by counties. As such, additional counties could be added to the waiver in the coming days.

All students in the following counties can access free school meals through the National School Lunch Program from Sept.18 – Oct. 20, 2017:

  • Charlotte
  • Collier
  • Hillsborough
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Pinellas
  • Broward
  • Palm Beach
  • Glades
  • Hendry
  • Sarasota
  • Clay
  • Duval
  • Flagler
  • Putnam
  • St. Johns
  • Brevard
  • Citrus
  • DeSoto
  • Hardee
  • Hernando
  • Highlands
  • Indian River
  • Lake
  • Marion
  • Martin
  • Okeechobee
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Pasco
  • Polk
  • St. Lucie
  • Seminole
  • Sumter
  • Volusia
  • Alachua
  • Baker
  • Bradford
  • Columbia
  • Dixie
  • Gilchrist
  • Lafayette
  • Levy
  • Nassau
  • Suwannee
  • Union

Parents or guardians can find additional information here or contact the department at 1-800-504-6609 or InfoFNW@FreshFromFlorida.com.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s