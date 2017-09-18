School meals FREE through Oct. 20 in Hurricane Irma impacted counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam announced today the U.S. Department of Agriculture accepted a request to allow all students in 48 counties subject to a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration access to free school meals through the National School Lunch Program.

These changes, in effect Sept. 18 – Oct. 20, will potentially impact over 3,000 schools and 2.5 million children.

The department is requesting additional flexibilities as counties are being declared major disaster areas and as requests are submitted by counties. As such, additional counties could be added to the waiver in the coming days.

All students in the following counties can access free school meals through the National School Lunch Program from Sept.18 – Oct. 20, 2017:

Charlotte

Collier

Hillsborough

Lee

Manatee

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Pinellas

Broward

Palm Beach

Glades

Hendry

Sarasota

Clay

Duval

Flagler

Putnam

St. Johns

Brevard

Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Indian River

Lake

Marion

Martin

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Pasco

Polk

St. Lucie

Seminole

Sumter

Volusia

Alachua

Baker

Bradford

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Lafayette

Levy

Nassau

Suwannee

Union

Parents or guardians can find additional information here or contact the department at 1-800-504-6609 or InfoFNW@FreshFromFlorida.com.

