Headlines: Maria now a major hurricane; Free school meals after Irma; Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups rumor

TODAY’S WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny with slightly lower humidity today. See your full forecast here.
TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES
- Cat 3 Hurricane Maria rapidly intensifies into major hurricane
- School meals FREE through Oct. 20 in Hurricane Irma impacted counties
- Zephyrhills police identify man shot by officer during domestic disturbance call
- Tampa Bay area students head back to school after Hurricane Irma
- Withlacoochee River continues to rise in Hernando
- Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba ‘under review’
- Equifax hack is example of big security problem
- Police: Shot fired after man scares daughter with clown mask
DON’T MISS IT