Head of USF St. Pete resigns over Hurricane Irma evacuation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The head of University of South Florida St. Petersburg has resigned over how she handled Hurricane Irma.
USF officials wanted to fire Regional Chancellor Sophia Wisniewska for her incompetence and “lack of leadership,” but a resignation was negotiated on Monday.
In a letter obtained by 8 On Your Side, USF System President Judy Genshaft wrote to Wisniewska “you resisted a directive to evacuate the students.”
8 On Your Side also learned Wisniewska herself evacuated, even while staff remained at the school.
In an email exchange with Genshaft, she implied she was still on campus, writing “I heard more birds chirping than students talking.”
But, she eventually admitted she went to Atlanta to avoid Irma without telling USF leadership.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tampa Bay area students begin heading back to school after Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Maria expected to become major hurricane tonight or early tomorrow
- A guide to FEMA aide for Hurricane Irma victims
- Target 8: Duke Energy billing shocks power customers
- Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour
- Florida man leaves toddler outside overnight during Hurricane Irma
- Florida survivors can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.