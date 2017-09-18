Hardee County openings, closures after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hardee County was hit hard by Hurricane Irma. County officials have released details about the recovery process.

Schools

  • Hardee County School District will have all employees return to work on Monday, September 18.
  • All students will return to school on Wednesday, September 20.
  • The delay for students return is due to the fact that the school is waiting on food supplies to be delivered on Tuesday afternoon.

Openings

  • Hardee County Board of County Commissioners/Courthouse will open to the public on Monday, Sept. 18.
  • Hardee County’s Building Department has temporarily been relocated to the  Annex at 412 W. Orange Street, Room 202. The phone number is still the same of 863-773-3236
  • South Florida State College will open on Wednesday, Sept. 20
  • Town of Zolfo Springs will open to the public on Monday, Sept. 18.
  • Supervisor of Elections will open to the public on Monday, Sept. 18.
  • Tax Collector’s office will open on Monday, Sept. 18.

Closures

  • The Hardee County Property Appraiser’s office will be closed on Monday.

Helpful information

  • Help will be provided at the Hardee County Public Library on Monday and  Tuesday from 10:00am-4:00 pm to assist in filling out online FEMA applications for assistance. You can also do this yourself at http://disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
  • SendMeMissions is serving as the volunteer Command Center at 303 West Main  Street in Wauchula. 863-245-1587. If you are able to volunteer for 30 minutes, an hour or so or even a day, please contact them. They need help with filing papers all the way to running a chainsaw and everything in between.
  • FEMA guidance: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4337
  • Office of Insurance: http://myfloridacfo.com or 1-877-693-5236

