Hardee County openings, closures after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hardee County was hit hard by Hurricane Irma. County officials have released details about the recovery process.
Schools
- Hardee County School District will have all employees return to work on Monday, September 18.
- All students will return to school on Wednesday, September 20.
- The delay for students return is due to the fact that the school is waiting on food supplies to be delivered on Tuesday afternoon.
Openings
- Hardee County Board of County Commissioners/Courthouse will open to the public on Monday, Sept. 18.
- Hardee County’s Building Department has temporarily been relocated to the Annex at 412 W. Orange Street, Room 202. The phone number is still the same of 863-773-3236
- South Florida State College will open on Wednesday, Sept. 20
- Town of Zolfo Springs will open to the public on Monday, Sept. 18.
- Supervisor of Elections will open to the public on Monday, Sept. 18.
- Tax Collector’s office will open on Monday, Sept. 18.
Closures
- The Hardee County Property Appraiser’s office will be closed on Monday.
Helpful information
- Help will be provided at the Hardee County Public Library on Monday and Tuesday from 10:00am-4:00 pm to assist in filling out online FEMA applications for assistance. You can also do this yourself at http://disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
- SendMeMissions is serving as the volunteer Command Center at 303 West Main Street in Wauchula. 863-245-1587. If you are able to volunteer for 30 minutes, an hour or so or even a day, please contact them. They need help with filing papers all the way to running a chainsaw and everything in between.
- FEMA guidance: https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4337
- Office of Insurance: http://myfloridacfo.com or 1-877-693-5236
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tampa Bay area students begin heading back to school after Hurricane Irma
- Hurricane Maria expected to become major hurricane tonight or early tomorrow
- A guide to FEMA aide for Hurricane Irma victims
- Target 8: Duke Energy billing shocks power customers
- Lady Gaga postpones European leg of world tour
- Florida man leaves toddler outside overnight during Hurricane Irma
- Florida survivors can now register for disaster assistance from FEMA