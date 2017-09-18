Experimental plane makes emergency landing on beach at Sand Key

SAND KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — No one was injured when an experimental aircraft landed on the beach at Sand Key Monday afternoon.

According to Clearwater police, the small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the beach after experiencing mechanical problems.

The landing happened just before 1 p.m. on a deserted stretch of sand near the Sheraton.

Two people were on board, according to police. Neither of them was injured.

The FAA has been notified.

