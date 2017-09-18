Crisis counseling available to those still feeling stressed after Hurricane Irma

By Published:

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) – Are you still feeling stressed and anxious following Hurricane Irma? You are not alone.

The Florida Department of Health’s Disaster Distress Helpline offers crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress after a disaster.

The number for the helpline is 1-800-985-5990. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The FDH has multiple recommendations for Floridians to help manage their stress.

Follow a normal routine as much as possible. The department says to wake up, go to sleep and eat meals and regular times.

Take care of yourself. FDH recommends doing healthy activities, getting plenty of rest and exercising. The FDH also says to avoid caffeine, alcohol, and TV or cell phone use before bed.

Talk about your feelings and accept help. Talking to someone about how you are faring and receiving support can make you feel better. Others who have shared the experience may be feeling the same way.

Get out and help others. Volunteering or contributing to your community can help relieve stress. The support can be disaster-related or to anything else you feel passionate about.

For more information regarding common reactions to stress and coping strategies, you can go online.

