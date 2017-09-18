Body found at Lakeland construction site identified as man recently released from prison

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Lakeland after police say a body was found at a construction site.
According to the Lakeland Police Department, the body was found Thursday morning at a site on Highway 33 North. A construction worker spotted the body while driving equipment over to the area to get a load of dirt.
Detectives identified the victim as 40-year-old Miqueas Rodriguez-Gonzalez, who was released from prison just 13 days before, on September 1.
In April of 2016, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was arrested for possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a church.
Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to call Detective Tim McDonald at 834-8955.
