Body found at Lakeland construction site identified as man recently released from prison

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Lakeland after police say a body was found at a construction site.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the body was found Thursday morning at a site on Highway 33 North. A construction worker spotted the body while driving equipment over to the area to get a load of dirt.

Detectives identified the victim as 40-year-old Miqueas Rodriguez-Gonzalez, who was released from prison just 13 days before, on September 1.

In April of 2016, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was arrested for possession of heroin within 1,000 feet of a church.

Anyone with information on the death investigation is asked to call Detective Tim McDonald at 834-8955.

