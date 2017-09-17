Voluntary evacuation orders continue along Withlacoochee River

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A voluntary evacuation order is in effect for residents living along the Withlacoochee River.

Pasco County and Hernando County officials say the National Weather Service gauge at Trilby shows the river at 16.3 feet. Major flood stage is 16.5 feet.

The river is expected to continue rising throughout the next week and eventually reach 17.6 feet.

People who live in the area are being asked to monitor the river levels and seek safety if they feel threatened.

A sand and sandbag distribution site is available at the East Hernando Branch Library located at 6457 Windmere Road in Brooksville.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For those evacuating, The Enrichment Center located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard in Brooksville, has been designated as a host shelter.