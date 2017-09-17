Trump, South Korean leader discuss North Korea, ‘Rocket Man’

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have discussed North Korea in their latest call.

And President Trump tweets that he’s asked Moon about “Rocket Man” — an apparent reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

North Korea has launched a trio of missiles in recent weeks and tested a bomb that was its most powerful to date.

The president also says long gas lines are forming in North Korea, calling it “too bad.” New U.N. sanctions cut oil exports to North Korea.

The White House says President Trump and Moon are committed to continuing to take steps to strengthen deterrence and defense capabilities, and maximize economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea. They plan to meet this week at the U.N. General Assembly.