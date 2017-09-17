Tropical Storm Maria strengthening, expected to become hurricane Sunday

(WFLA) — Tropical Storm Maria is strengthening in the Atlantic, and is expected to become a hurricane later in the day Sunday.

The 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center says maximum sustained winds from Tropical Storm Maria have strengthened to 65 mph.

The storm is currently about 460 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, and is moving west-northwest at about 15 mph.

Our Storm Team 8 Meteorologists say Maria is a big concern for islands that were recently impacted by Irma.

The National Weather Service says it’s still too early to assess any possible impacts, if any, to South Florida.

Several nations are already under a hurricane watch or tropical storm watch.

Hurricane Watch in effect for:

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat

Guadeloupe

Dominica

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Anguilla

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for:

St. Lucia

Martinique

Barbados

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee is moving west slowly over the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The NHC says there is little change in strength forecasted through Monday. Lee is expected to weaken to a depression on Tuesday.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.