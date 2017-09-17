Tropical Storm Maria strengthening, expected to become hurricane Sunday

By Published: Updated:

(WFLA) — Tropical Storm Maria is strengthening in the Atlantic, and is expected to become a hurricane later in the day Sunday.

The 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center says maximum sustained winds from Tropical Storm Maria have strengthened to 65 mph.

The storm is currently about 460 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, and is moving west-northwest at about 15 mph.

Our Storm Team 8 Meteorologists say Maria is a big concern for islands that were recently impacted by Irma.

The National Weather Service says it’s still too early to assess any possible impacts, if any, to South Florida.

Several nations are already under a hurricane watch or tropical storm watch.

Hurricane Watch in effect for:

  • Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat
  • Guadeloupe
  • Dominica
  • Saba and St. Eustatius
  • St. Maarten
  • Anguilla

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for:

  • St. Lucia
  • Martinique
  • Barbados
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee is moving west slowly over the Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The NHC says there is little change in strength forecasted through Monday. Lee is expected to weaken to a depression on Tuesday.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s