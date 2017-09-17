Republican candidate for Agricultural Commissioner sits down with News Channel 8

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – She’s an oil executive, rancher and citrus grower who wants to be Florida’s next Commissioner of Agriculture.

Denise Grimsley, a Republican member of the Florida State Senate, is also a State Representative for the 26th district which includes Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades, DeSoto, Hardee, southern Polk, eastern Charlotte and northern Lee counties.

She is currently the chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

We recently had the chance to sit down with Rep. Grimsley and speak with her about the issues facing Florida’s agricultural future.

The position is currently held by Republican Adam Putnam, who has nearly two decades of political experience not only in Florida but also in Washington, D.C.