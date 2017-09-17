Republican candidate for Agricultural Commissioner sits down with News Channel 8

Paul_Mueller By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – She’s an oil executive, rancher and citrus grower who wants to be Florida’s next Commissioner of Agriculture.

Denise Grimsley, a Republican member of the Florida State Senate, is also a State Representative for the 26th district which includes Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades, DeSoto, Hardee, southern Polk, eastern Charlotte and northern Lee counties.

She is currently the chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

We recently had the chance to sit down with Rep. Grimsley and speak with her about the issues facing Florida’s agricultural future.

News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller recently had the chance to speak with her about the issues facing Florida’s agricultural future and what she plans on doing if she wins the position, currently held by Republican Adam Putnam, who has nearly two decades of political experience not only in Florida but also in Washington, D.C.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s