Relief fund created for Hillsborough County residents impacted by Hurricane Irma

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has created a relief fund for residents affected by Hurricane Irma.
Those wanting to donate to the county can do so by visiting their relief fund site or sending a check payable to “Hillsborough Irma Relief” to Lutheran Services Florida at 3624 W. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33614.
Funds will go towards a general recovery/relief account to support human services organizations providing relief and recovery services to disaster survivors.
The funding will be authorized by a committee consisting of representatives from the Hillsborough County Department of Aging Services, Florida Department of Children and Families, and United Way Suncoast.
