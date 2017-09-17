Relief fund created for Hillsborough County residents impacted by Hurricane Irma

By Published:
AP Photo/David Goldman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has created a relief fund for residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

Those wanting to donate to the county can do so by visiting their relief fund site or sending a check payable to “Hillsborough Irma Relief” to Lutheran Services Florida at 3624 W. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33614.

Click here to go to the site.  

Funds will go towards a general recovery/relief account to support human services organizations providing relief and recovery services to disaster survivors.

The funding will be authorized by a committee consisting of representatives from the Hillsborough County Department of Aging Services, Florida Department of Children and Families, and United Way Suncoast.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s