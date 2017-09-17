Porcello sharp, Betts homers to lift Red Sox over Rays 3-1

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts reaches for the ball after it hit Tampa Bay Rays’ Mallex Smith on a throwing error by first baseman Mitch Moreland during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Rick Porcello took a shutout into the eighth inning, Mookie Betts hit his 22nd home run and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Saturday night.

The win reduced Boston’s magic number for clinching a playoff spot to six and kept its AL East lead over the New York Yankees at three games. It was the eighth win in 10 games for the Red Sox.

Porcello (10-17) gave up one unearned run in 7 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and a walk to win for the sixth time in nine starts.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 33rd save.

Alex Cobb (11-10) gave up three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

