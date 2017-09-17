Police investigating fatal crash in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Pinellas Park that happened Sunday morning.

Police say the car involved hit a tree near the intersection of Belcher Road and 75th Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Right now, investigators say they only know that the driver is dead as a result of injuries from the crash.

Traffic homicide investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

The intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. All northbound lanes of Belcher Road are blocked off and being diverted.

