Partial list of Emmy Award winners

(AP) – Partial list of winners of the annual Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown.”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”
Directing, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”
Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live.”
Writing, Drama: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live.”
Directing, Limited Movie or Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies.”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Maria becomes Category 1 hurricane
- Florida man leaves toddler outside overnight during Hurricane Irma
- Power outages remain in Tampa Bay area following Hurricane Irma
- Endangered man missing from Human Development Center in Seffner
- Hernando officials urging evacuations near Withlacoochee River
- Where Hurricane Irma victims can find food and water in the Tampa Bay area
- Broward County nursing home tragedy unfolded days after Irma’s initial hit
- PHOTO: Dog that disappeared in Florida in 2016 is found in New York