Partial list of Emmy Award winners

By Published:
AP

(AP) – Partial list of winners of the annual Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: John Lithgow, “The Crown.”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

Directing, Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live.”

Writing, Drama: Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live.”

Directing, Limited Movie or Special: Jean-Marc Vallee, “Big Little Lies.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s