Orlando-Miami route selected as finalist for ultra-fast high-speed rail

People look at a model of a test sled after a test of a Hyperloop One propulsion system, Wednesday, May 11, 2016, in North Las Vegas, Nev. The startup company opened its test site outside of Las Vegas for the first public demonstration of technology for a super-speed, tube based transportation system. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(WFLA) – A route between Orlando and Miami has been selected among ten finalists in a long-running contest to find the best place to build the first hyperloop track in the world, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The high-speed-rail route would allow commuters to travel between Orlando and Miami in 26 minutes, at speeds up to 750 mph.

Billionaire Elon Musk first introduced the project in 2013 and this week, Hyperloop One officials announced the Orlando – Miami route as a finalist after assessing hundreds of proposals from teams around the world, looking at “transportation demand, economic benefits, proposed routes and potential strategies, regulatory environments and alignment with overall CDOT high-speed travel, rail and freight plans,” the company said in a statement.

“The Hyperloop One Global Challenge started as a call to action for innovators, engineers, trailblazers and dreamers around the world who shared our vision of creating a new mode of transportation,” said Shervin Pishevar, co-founder and executive chairman of the Hyperloop One group.

The company is expected to test the electric-powered train this year and a timeline has the vehicles ready to ship cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021.

Here is the list of finalists:

U.S.

  • Miami – Orlando (257 miles)
  • Cheyenne – Denver – Puelbo (360 miles)
  • Chicago – Columbus – Pittsburgh (488 miles)
  • Dallas – Houston (640 miles)

U.K.

  • Edinburgh – London (414 miles)
  • Glasgow – Liverpool (339 miles)

Mexico

  • Mexico City – Guadalajara (330 miles)

India

  • Bengaluru – Chennai (208 miles)
  • Mumbai – Chennai (685 miles)

Canada

  • Toronto – Montreal (400 miles)

